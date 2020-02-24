Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Rene Harp
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Maple Shade, IL
Maple Shade - On February 21, 2020, age 87, of Maple Shade, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (nee Cook) and loving father of Kathleen (Raymond) Britton and Virginia (Gary) Gallicchio. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Lauren Renee (Dave) Britton, Raymond Britton, Jr., Kenneth Gallicchio and Danielle Gallicchio; one sister Eleanor Kulak and several nieces. Rene worked for the IRS for nearly 40 yrs and was a US Army veteran stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday evening from 7-9 PM and Thursday morning from 9-10 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Maple Shade, NJ. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
