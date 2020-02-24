|
|
Rene John Harp
Maple Shade - On February 21, 2020, age 87, of Maple Shade, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (nee Cook) and loving father of Kathleen (Raymond) Britton and Virginia (Gary) Gallicchio. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Lauren Renee (Dave) Britton, Raymond Britton, Jr., Kenneth Gallicchio and Danielle Gallicchio; one sister Eleanor Kulak and several nieces. Rene worked for the IRS for nearly 40 yrs and was a US Army veteran stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday evening from 7-9 PM and Thursday morning from 9-10 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Maple Shade, NJ. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020