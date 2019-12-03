Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Renee (Katz) Dorst Obituary
Renee (Katz) Dorst

Renee (Katz) Dorst passed away December 2, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1931 in Queens New York City. She was the daughter of Russian Immigrants and spent her early years growing up in Queens New York during the depression and World War II. She graduated from Julia Richmond High School in 1949. She married Arthur W. Dorst on August 1, 1953. She was the mother to Arthur and Steven. Renee worked for various retail companies in New York. In 1976, they moved to New Jersey where she worked for and eventually retired from Camden County College (1977-1994). She was a beloved daughter, mother, wife, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years Arthur W. Dorst, sons, Arthur and partner Christine Huffaker, Steve and his wife Cindy, Granddaughter Michelle Weston and her husband Matthew.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
