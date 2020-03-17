Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's Campus
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's Campus
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Stratford - On March 17, 2020, Renee, (nee Fichera), beloved wife of Len Kolonsky. Survived by a sister Debra (Michael) Ebling, niece Karen, nephew Joseph and many loving extended family members. Renee was an Electronic Security Administrator for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday 9:30 to 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's Campus, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donation to , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
