Retired Lt. Colonel Jeremiah P. Connors
Medford - Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeremiah P. Connors, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees, NJ.
Born in South Amboy, NJ, Jeremiah resided in Medford, NJ for the last 41 years. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from Belmont Abbey College in N. Carolina, and went on to receive his Masters Degree in Science and International Affairs from George Washington University. Jeremiah was also a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Marines Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. He also was a regional distribution manager for American Honda Motor Company. Jeremiah was a member of various military related associations, and a former member of the South Amboy Fire Dept. He loved walking and the outdoors, tending to his lawn and garden, watching Philadelphia Sports teams, and Jerry Time.
Brother of the late John Connors and Joan DeJoy; he is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Marie Connors (nee Cannon); five children, Karen Clemens (Jeff), Jay Connors (Jeanette), Kathy West (Steve), John Connors (Maureen), and Maureen Petrilli (Tom); his brother, William Connors; two sisters, Dorothy Spiecker and Carol Nuzzie; six grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10-11 AM, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, at the church.
Private Interment with full military honors will be in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeremiah's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Jones Road, P.O. Box 1131, Medford, NJ 08055; or say a prayer for peace and perform a random act of kindness or mercy on his behalf. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on July 18, 2019