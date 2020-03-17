|
Rev, Overton Jones
Cherry Hill - Jones, Rev. Overton J., 86, of Cherry Hill, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1933 in New Orleans, LA. and was ordained on May 16, 1964 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden. Father Jones attend Our Lady of the Angels Seminary and, after ordination, Villanova University. He taught at Holy Spirit High School from 1965 to 1991 and served in various parishes throughout the Diocese of Camden; particularly at St. Augustine, Epiphany, St. Bernadette, St. Thomas and St. Monica, where he was pastor from 1993 - 1998. In his youth, Father Jones excelled in athletics, especially basketball, and he enjoyed playing pinochle with brother priests. He had a true pastoral heart and a dry sense of humor. Predeceased by his parents, Coleman, Sr. and Angelina, and siblings Coleman, Jr., Matthew, Augustus, Olivia Armstrong and Gloria Mitchell; He is survived by his brother Rev. Raymond Jones, S.V.D., many nieces, nephews and relatives, his brother priests and devoted friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 20 from 9:30-11am followed by a 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield. Entombment will be held at McDonoughville Cemetery in New Orleans, LA. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, NJ 08201. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020