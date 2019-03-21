Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Reynold Caramiello
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Maria Goretti RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Marlton - Reynold W. Caramiello, on March 20, 2019, of Marlton; formerly of Glendora. Age 72. Beloved Husband of Norma (nee Kwiatkowski) for 48 years. Devoted Father of Amanda Corro (Michael), Marianne Krug (Matthew), Anthony Caramiello (Sarah), and Michael Caramiello. Loving Grandfather of Kathryn Elizabeth, Gianna Marie, and Sofia Anna. Dear Brother of Frederick Caramiello (Leslie) and Brother-In-Law of Mary DelRocini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reynold was a beloved family man, a history buff, and enjoyed collecting historic armaments. Reynold served in an apprenticeship at Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia. He also worked at the U.S. Department of Defense for 47 years. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 10:15am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Maria Goretti RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Reynold's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 111 Littleton Rd. Suite 221, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019
