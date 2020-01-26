Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Rhoda Schwartz

Rhoda Schwartz Obituary
Rhoda Schwartz

Cherry Hill - January 26, 2020. Wife of Morton Schwartz. Mother of Meryl (the late Radames "Adam", Jr.) Soto, Steven "Shimmon" (Frady) Schwartz and Joel (Rebecca) Schwartz. Also survived by 17 Grandchildren, and 32 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 11:30 AM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to the ,
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
