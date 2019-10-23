|
|
Rhonda M. Muff
Berlin - Rhonda M. Muff (nee Paradise) age 61yrs. of Berlin, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Arthur Muff, III. She is survived by her sons, Arthur Muff, IV (Nicole) of Pine Hill, NJ, Allen Muff of Berlin, NJ and Adam Muff (Angela) of Berlin, NJ. She is also survived by her parents, Frank & May Paradise of Marlton, NJ and her 5 grandchildren, Nevaeh, Ava, Anna, Ellie and Adam, Jr and her brothers and sisters, Frank (Diane)Paradise, Debbie (Giulio) Battaglini, Tom (Betsy) Paradise Paradise, Joe (Beth) Paradise, Paul (Eleanor)Paradise and April (Chad) Switzer. Rhonda is also survived by many brother and sister in laws as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions to New Jersey State Organization of Cystic Fibrosis, 137 Union Blvd., Totowa, NJ 07512 would be appreciated.
Cremation will be held privately.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019