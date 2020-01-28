Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Richard A. DeMichele . Esq


1933 - 2020
Richard A. DeMichele . Esq Obituary
Richard A. DeMichele, Esq.

Cherry Hill - Richard A. DeMichele, Esq. of Cherry Hill, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Finley). He is also survived by 2 sons, 4 granddaughters and 1 brother. Visitation Sat. 2/1/20 from 10 AM to 12 PM, followed by Mass at 12 PM, St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Interment is private. To read full obituary please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
