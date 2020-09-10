Richard A. Graham, Jr.
Somerdale - On September 9, 2020, Richard, age 57, beloved son of Shirley and the late Richard Graham, Sr. Survived by his children Richard Graham, III of Myrtle Beach and Jonathan Graham of Maple Shade; siblings Stephen (Andrea) Graham of Laurel Springs, Timothy (Patricia) Graham of Sicklerville, Suzanne Graham-Hunt of Glendora, and LuAnne (Ken) Carmack of Barrington; and many loving nieces and nephews. Richard worked as a chef at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees and also as a security guard for the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a long-time member of Ashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Voorhees, where he formerly served as the President of Trustees. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Ashland Church, 33 E. Evesham Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
