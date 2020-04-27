|
Richard A. "Rick" Gray, Jr.
Of West Berlin, NJ - Age 75, passed on April 17, 2020. A proud US Army veteran, a staunch feminist and advocate for equality, he is survived by his wife, Rita Lyons; his brother David (Charlene); his sons Christopher (Carol) and David (Kelly) and stepdaughter, Faith Holler (Michael); his cherished grandchildren Ryann, Ethan, Wyatt, Erin, and Gabriel Holler; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation, burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held when his friends and family can gather safely.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020