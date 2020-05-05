Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Cherry Hill - May 5, 2020. Husband of Harriet Grossman (nee Mondal). Father of Frederick (Vera) Grossman and Michael Grossman (Linda). Grandfather of Amy (Craig) and Sean (Carissa). Great grandfather of Connor, Luke, Harrison, Elizabeth and Benjamin. Richard is also survived by a third son and his family. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Facebook Page. In lieu flowers contributions in his memory can be made to a .
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020
