Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Blackwood - On July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Tanya R. (nee Remchick) Neimeister. Loving father of John (Norma) Neimeister of Shamong. Also survived by granddaughter Jen Neimeister of Shamong, grandson Paul (Jennifer) Neimeister of Germany and great granddaughter Clara. Dick served in the United States Marine Corps in China post WWII. He was a Construction Superintendent for RM Shoemaker Co. in Philadelphia for 47 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday evening 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday morning 9:30 to 10am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Committal prayers and interment at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Sewell. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 12, 2019
