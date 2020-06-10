Richard Arthur Leaman



Glassboro - June 27,1948-May 11, 2020



Richard Arthur Leaman, age 71, passed away May 11, in Glassboro, NJ. He was the son of Ruth Willis and Claude F. Leaman. Rick grew up in Haddonfield, NJ, attended Haddonfield Memorial High School and graduated from Wittenberg University, Ohio. He is survived by his sister, Pamela Leaman [Douglas] Chase, three daughters, Kimberly Anne Leaman, Katherine Ruth Leaman and her daughter Nokomis Leaman Logsdon, and Chelsea Christine [Robert] Konkos, and their two children, Rhys Hunter and Cambria Lily.



Music had always been a big part of Rick's life. He played the guitar and sang in a high school band, the Missing Links, During college the band was Mourning Glory, and they continued playing together for many years. His artistic ability was expressed through oil portraits of family members, now cherished treasures. Rick's talent for art and design carried over to home remodeling in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida. He also served in the Army Reserves after college.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours. The funeral service will be private.









