Richard B. Fitzgerald
Atco - Richard B. Fitzgerald of Atco, NJ (formerly of Philadelphia, PA and Willingboro, NJ) passed away on March 9, 2020 at Samaritan Center in Voorhees, NJ. Richard was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. After his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving most of his time on the USS Newport News "CA-148". After being discharged from the Navy, Richard continued to serve his country by going to work for the Veterans Administration, the Internal Revenue Service and finally the Social Security Administration where he retired from in 1987.
Richard is predeceased by his parents, Bernard T. Fitzgerald and Gincy M. Owens (nee Covington), his son Richard B. Fitzgerald, Jr. and his sister, Doris C. Stultz (nee Fitzgerald). Richard is survived by his devoted wife Joanne Fitzgerald (nee Walter), his son Michael S. Fitzgerald, his granddaughter Erica Fitzgerald and grandson Desmond Fitzgerald, his niece Gwendolyn Gilliam (nee Fitzgerald) and his great niece Tasha Rice. Also surviving is his daughter in law Cheryl Fitzgerald (nee Smith), brother in law Charles N. Walter and sister in law Marja Walter (nee Schaafsma).
His viewing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00am to 10:45am at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Interment and Military Honors will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office. Or to the Christ the Redeemer Parish, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ 08004. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020