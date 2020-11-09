1/
Richard Bakley
1936 - 2020
Richard Bakley

Blackwood - Richard "Dick" Bakley, lifelong resident of Blackwood, NJ, passed away November 3, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Devoted husband of the late Lieselotte "Lisa" Bakley (nee Hoss). Beloved father of the late Richard "Richie" Bakley III (survived by his devoted daughter-in-law, Diane Bakley). Proud grandfather of Tahlia Rose Bakley and Christina Nicole Bakley; great-grandfather of five. Dear brother of Robert Bakley (Bonnie) and the late Julia Whittick. He is also survived by his half brother Morris (and wife).

Dick served in the United States Navy. He worked for many years as an inspector at Boeing in Eddystone, PA. Dick was a member of the American Legion Post #371 of Gibbsboro, NJ. He had a deep love for all living creatures.

Viewing will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where his funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Wenonah Cemetery, Wenonah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Boulevard, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be shared at earlefuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
