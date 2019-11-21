|
Richard "Dick" Blattenberger
Richard "Dick" Blattenberger was born on 3/1/25 in Camden, NJ to Walter W. and Ethel Tuttle Blattenberger. He graduated from Camden High School in 1943 and served in the US Navy until 1946. He attended Glassboro State Teachers College and in 1959, married Elaine Vollmer of Camden NJ. They had 2 sons Richard W., Robert F, and a loving daughter Lisa K. Litz of Raleigh, NC.
He founded American Tire Center in Burlington, NJ, and retired in 1985. They resided in Willingboro, Mount Holly and Northfield, NJ, and settled in Raleigh, North Carolina. He leaves a loving wife Elaine, two sons, Richard and Robert, a daughter Lisa and 2 loving granddaughters, Jessica R. and Jacquelyn. E. Litz.
Published in Courier-Post on Nov. 21, 2019