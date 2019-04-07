|
Richard C. Johnson
Shamong - On April 4, 2019, age 63, of Shamong, NJ. He was the son of the late Carl and Ruth Johnson and is survived by one sister Carol (Richard) Whiteman, two nephews Richard Whiteman, Jr. (Lori Ann) and Andrew Whiteman (Laura); one great nephew Issac; three great nieces Emma, MacKenzie and Raighan; and his former wife Marcia Johnson. Rich worked at The Budd Company and later for Thomson Laminating. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and belonged to the Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapters C and D. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00-7:30 PM in Immanuel Baptist Church Main St. and Poplar Ave. Maple Shade, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM in church. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019