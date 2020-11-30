Richard C. Murray
Runnemede - Richard C. Murray, on November 28, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Grenloch. Age 71. Beloved son of the late Elmer and Frances. Loving brother of Catherine Wilson (the late Wayne), Jean Moffa (Tony) and Charlene Dailey (Michael). Dear uncle of 6. Also survived by many other loving family members. There will be a visitation from 12:30pm to 1:30pm Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 1:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Hurffville. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
