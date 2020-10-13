Richard C. Simmers Jr., D.O.
Cherry Hill - On Monday, October 12, 2020 Richard C. Simmers Jr. D.O., son of the late Richard C. Simmers and Helen (nee Donaghue), loving husband, father, and grandfather, died at his home surrounded by family at age 77.
Dr. Richard Simmers was born in Philadelphia, PA, September 19, 1943 and raised in Flourtown, PA. After graduating from LaSalle University in 1965, he studied medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated in June 1969. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Nancy Boland, during medical school and was the first intern class at Kennedy Memorial in Stratford, NJ. Rich opened his private pediatric practice in South Jersey. Dr. Simmers would continue work at Kennedy Health System and Rowan University until he retired.
Dr. Simmers gave his time to Msgr. Michael Doyle's (Camden's Sacred Heart Parish) free medical clinic which served those without medical insurance. He was the recipient of the National Osteopathic Physician of the Year in 2000, and the winner of the March of Dimes - Born to Shine award for pediatrics in 2010.
Rich had a passion for gardening and was featured in a national horticulture magazine for his Hosta garden. His love for the Phillies was palpable! Family vacations to Phillies spring training in Clearwater were greatly looked forward to as well as regular season games at the ballpark. He loved the game and quizzed everyone on the players stats. Spending time in Ocean City, NJ with his family and helping all to find good parking was always a good start to summer weekends down the shore.
Rich loved his family and helped his children with their home repairs, painting and gardening. Coming home from work seeing piles of dirt in the driveway and unplanted trees was a given. He will be missed for his love, support, honest answers to life's problems, his laughter and great sense of humor.
Dr. Richard Simmers is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Simmers (nee Boland) of Cherry Hill, NJ, brother Louis Simmers (Patricia) of Doylestown, PA, sister Mariagnes Anderson (Eric) of Inverass, FL, and Bette Boland McGaffin, sister-in-law of Philadelphia, PA. His children, Richard C. Simmers III (Colleen nee McVeigh), Suzanne Simmers (Jay Sanderson), and Dr. Donna Simmers-Dabinett. Grandsons Ryan Simmers, and Connor and Dean Dabinett as well as many nieces and nephews will remember him fondly.
A socially distant visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Route 73 S, Marlton, NJ 08053. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Thomas More, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
A celebration of Richard's life will be planned after the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/
.