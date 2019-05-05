|
Richard "Dick" Cline
Mullica Hill - Richard "Dick" Cline, age 80, died peacefully at his home in Mullica Hill on May 1. He was a graduate of Pitman High School, West Chester University, and Glassboro State College. Dick served as a Health and Physical Education teacher and Department Head at Triton High School for 33 years. He developed Cedar Ridge Farm where he raised and harvested Christmas trees. Dick was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Survived by his wife of 57 years, Dr. Jessica I. Cline (nee Ingrum), children Roberta (Raymond) Corry, Jessica Ingrum (Don Degnan), 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Susan Cline, and brother Robert Cline.
Friends may greet the family on Monday 7-9pm in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ and on Tuesday 9:30-10:45am at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 284 Cedar Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Funeral Service at 11am. Interment Eglington Cemetery. Those desiring may make a contribution to: Holy Redeemer Hospice Care, 150 E. 9th Ave., Runnemede, NJ 08007, or Trinity United Methodist Church of Mullica Hill Missions Fund. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019