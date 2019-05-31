|
Richard Coan
Williamstown - Richard A. Coan, 74, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home with his loving family.
Richard was a former proud K9 Officer at the Holmesburg Prison in Philadelphia alongside his companion K9 Chipper. He loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren.
Beloved husband of Anna (nee Gerasimoff). Devoted father of Anthony (Terri) Coan and Diane (Jim) Pratt. Dear brother of Ruth Alberti and Jackie Ells. Loving grandfather of Kristal, Michael, Kelsey, Marissa and Dominic. Loving great grandfather of Aria.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday from 1:30 - 2:30 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 PM. Cremation private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785 or @ www.epilepsy.com.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019