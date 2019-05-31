Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Coan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Coan


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Coan Obituary
Richard Coan

Williamstown - Richard A. Coan, 74, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home with his loving family.

Richard was a former proud K9 Officer at the Holmesburg Prison in Philadelphia alongside his companion K9 Chipper. He loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren.

Beloved husband of Anna (nee Gerasimoff). Devoted father of Anthony (Terri) Coan and Diane (Jim) Pratt. Dear brother of Ruth Alberti and Jackie Ells. Loving grandfather of Kristal, Michael, Kelsey, Marissa and Dominic. Loving great grandfather of Aria.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday from 1:30 - 2:30 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 PM. Cremation private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785 or @ www.epilepsy.com.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now