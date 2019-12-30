Resources
Birmingham, MI - Richard D. Bleznak, 93, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 28 December 2019. The Funeral was be held at The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park, 2425 E. 14 Mile Rd, Birmingham MI 48009 on Monday, 30 December 2019 at 11:00 AM . Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Bleznak. Cherished father of Ellen Bleznak-Wiss, Mitchell (Michelle) Bleznak, and the late Steven Marc Bleznak. Loving Papa Richard of Elise (Adam) Kaplan, Bradley (Melissa) Wiss, Adam (Meryl) Bleznak, David (Sonya) Bleznak, and Julia Bleznak. Proud great-grandfather of Blake Kaplan, Brooks Kaplan, Sienna Kaplan, and Frankie Bleznak. Brother of Alan D. (Kathy) Bleznak For those who wish to further honor the memory of Richard D. Bleznak may do so by making a contribution to:Richard & Phyllis Bleznak Education Fund at Congregation Shaarey Zedek 27375 Bell Road Southfield, MI 48034 - 248-357-5544 - http://www.shaareyzedek.org
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
