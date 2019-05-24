|
|
Richard D. Huder
Pennsauken - On May 21, 2019, age 77, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Keebler) and loving father of Mary Ellen (Steven) Acito, Richard (Kathleen) Huder and Katie (Michael) Caputo. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren. Mr. Huder was a retired architect in Moorestown, NJ and a graduate of Drexel University. He was also a US Army veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral on Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:45 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM in St. Peter Church 43 W. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 24, 2019