Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Richard Huder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
43 W. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Huder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Huder


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard D. Huder Obituary
Richard D. Huder

Pennsauken - On May 21, 2019, age 77, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Keebler) and loving father of Mary Ellen (Steven) Acito, Richard (Kathleen) Huder and Katie (Michael) Caputo. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren. Mr. Huder was a retired architect in Moorestown, NJ and a graduate of Drexel University. He was also a US Army veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral on Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:45 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM in St. Peter Church 43 W. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now