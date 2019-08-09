Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Richard Wagner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Wagner


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Wagner Obituary
Richard D. Wagner

Bellmawr - Richard D. Wagner, on August 7, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 82. Beloved husband of Jean Wagner (nee Kowalski) for 61 years. Devoted father of Bonnie Borden, Deb Wagner-Bergeron, and Wendy Campbell (John). Loving Poppy of Samantha (Tony), Jessica, Justin, Dakota, Spencer, and Ella. Great grandpop of Audrina. Also survived by one brother and many nieces and nephews. Richard coached boys basketball and baseball for 20 years. There will be a visitation on Saturday, from 10:30 to 12 noon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the MPN Research Foundation: www.mpnresearchfoundation.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now