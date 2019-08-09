|
Richard D. Wagner
Bellmawr - Richard D. Wagner, on August 7, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 82. Beloved husband of Jean Wagner (nee Kowalski) for 61 years. Devoted father of Bonnie Borden, Deb Wagner-Bergeron, and Wendy Campbell (John). Loving Poppy of Samantha (Tony), Jessica, Justin, Dakota, Spencer, and Ella. Great grandpop of Audrina. Also survived by one brother and many nieces and nephews. Richard coached boys basketball and baseball for 20 years. There will be a visitation on Saturday, from 10:30 to 12 noon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the MPN Research Foundation: www.mpnresearchfoundation.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019