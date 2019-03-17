|
|
Richard David Leeds
Franklinville - 55, died Feb. 13 after a brief illness at his home in Georgia. Formerly of Franklinville, he is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Linda Leeds, survived by his companion, Ruth George, his daughter, Felicia Joyce, and siblings David Leeds, Suzanne Hunt, and Edwin Morgan; also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial on Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM at the Hobo Hall, 690 Lambs Road, Pitman, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019