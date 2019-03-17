Services
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
the Hobo Hall
690 Lambs Road
Pitman, NJ
Richard David Leeds Obituary
Richard David Leeds

Franklinville - 55, died Feb. 13 after a brief illness at his home in Georgia. Formerly of Franklinville, he is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Linda Leeds, survived by his companion, Ruth George, his daughter, Felicia Joyce, and siblings David Leeds, Suzanne Hunt, and Edwin Morgan; also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial on Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM at the Hobo Hall, 690 Lambs Road, Pitman, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019
