Richard Dennis Mozgai
Cherry Hill - September 24, 2020: Richard Dennis Mozgai, 84, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Richard Dennis Mozgai, Rich, was born on December 14, 1935 to Hungarian immigrant parents, Denis and Mary Mozgai of Edison, NJ. Rich was the youngest of eight children and held very close his siblings and their families and was always there for them and they for him. He was predeceased in 2007 by his beautiful wife, Tallulah, to whom he was married for 49 years. Rich is survived by his daughters Karen (Michael Weiskopf) of Florida and Susan of Cherry Hill and son Richard (wife Susan) Pennsylvania, grandson, Wesley, granddaughter, Brittney (Rory Bennett) and great granddaughter, Vail Harper.
Rich was a successful and revered manager for Fromm Electric Supply for 37 years. He always believed in giving someone a chance. Rich was someone who listened without judgement and helped guide many on the path of their lives. He was a lifelong member of the Elk Club and American Legion. Rich was an avid golfer and spent many hours on the course. He achieved and was very proud of the two holes in one 11 years apart on the same hole! He also loved to watch sports, especially baseball. He enjoyed watching movies with loved ones repeating key lines with the accents. He was quite the comedian, enjoyed laughing with everyone, family, friends and others in his daily life, and was always there to help anyone who needed help with a smile. Rich was generous and kind but a firm father, husband and friend who helped so many. He lived and died on his terms; his wishes fulfilled.
No service will be held at the request of Rich. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family. The family is requesting that donations in his name be made to Wounded Warrior Project
in lieu of flowers woundedwarriorproject.org