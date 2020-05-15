Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Richard DiFerdinando


1980 - 2020
Richard DiFerdinando Obituary
Richard DiFerdinando

Clementon - On May 13, 2020, Richard, age 40. Beloved son of Dawn Balcer and the late Leonard Balcer, Jr. Survived by his father John DiFerdinando; sister Jennifer (Tito) Gonzalez; brother Leonard (Erica) Balcer, III; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services and cremation were held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 15 to May 17, 2020
