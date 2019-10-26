|
|
Richard E. Geest
Pennsauken - Richard E. Geest age 71 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard's family describes him as a "Good Man". He proudly served our country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a sub vet and AM Vet Member. He loved the outdoors and wood working as well as spending quality time with his family. Richard, will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Geest; daughters, Kristine Cane and Kimberly Landolf; sister, Myra Ann Brown; grandchildren, Carri Kilian, Harley Kilian, Alex Godlewski, Alleana Godlewski and Andrew Landolf; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Richard's visitation on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at the Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd. Pennsauken, NJ 08109.
In lieu of flowers the family requests for memorial contributions to be made to the in memory of Richard.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 26, 2019