Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Richard F. Sauro


1926 - 2020
Richard F. Sauro Obituary
Richard F. Sauro

Audubon - On May 23, 2020, Richard, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Rona Sauro, the late Dorothy Sauro, and the late Virginia Sauro. Survived by his daughters Bonnie Lou DiMichele Rogers (Terry) of Frederick, MD and Robin Rona Kelsey (Harry) of Audubon; 5 grandchildren Valerie (Mike), Daniel (Theresa), Steven (Jessica), Lindsay (Juan), and Kimberly (Nick); 11 great-grandchildren Galen, Victor, Alana, Mia, Sophia, Steven T., Juan III, Rico, Francesca, Gia, and Brooklyn. Loving brother of Joseph (Dee), Rose, Evie (Charlie), the late Marty, and the late Mary. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Richard worked as a mechanic for Alvin Oldsmobile in Cherry Hill. He was a a master builder of RC Model Airplanes, and was a member of the South Jersey Flyaways RC Club, the Clayton RC Club, and the Lakeland RC Club. Richard also enjoyed Lionel Model Trains. Funeral services and interment were held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020
