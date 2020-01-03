|
Richard F. Staiger "Dick"
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - Born and raised in New York City, moving to Willingboro, NJ in 1970 and Cherry Hill, NJ in 1979. Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Nina (nee Yost). Loving father of Carole S. Griffin (Steven), Carl F. Staiger (Rebecca), and James R. Staiger (Elisa). Devoted grandfather of Hannah Stiglitz (William), Samuel, Benjamin, Isabella and Sophia Staiger. Great grandfather of Henry and George Stiglitz. Dick received his Bachelors Degree from Columbia University, was a Veteran of the US Army, and from 1963-1994 worked for the Navy as a civilian contracting officer in various locations. After retirement, he worked as a consultant for various government contractors. He attended Haddonfield United Methodist Church. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 9-11am and to the Funeral Service at 11am on Tuesday, January 7 at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1415 Rt. 70 East, Suite 311, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020