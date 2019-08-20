|
|
Richard G. Good
Chesilhurst - Richard G. Good, 84 years, of Chesilhurst, NJ, passed away on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Good. Devoted father of Garry Good, Sr., Christine Lemmerman (Carl, Sr.), Daniel Good (Georgeann), Donna Lemmerman, Joseph Good (Marion), Joyce Watson (Lance), Sandra Gerhard (Doug, Sr.) and the late Iris Rulon, Richard and Carol Good, Jr. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Peggy Anderson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Thursday afternoon at 12:00PM at the Berlin Cemetery, 40 Clementon Rd, Berlin, NJ 08009. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. To leave lasting condolences or photos, COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019