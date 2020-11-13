Richard Hall



Richard Hall, 82, passed away in Los Angeles, California on October 18th, 2020.



Richard, a navy veteran, was born in Camden, New Jersey to the late Hugh and Elizabeth Hall.



By his mid-twenties Richard had relocated to Southern California and started his own business.



An expert tradesman Richard became known as "Mr. Fix-It" eventually working with United Artists & Regal Cinema.



Richard is survived by his wife Leslie; 3 children-Elizabeth (Bette), Patricia and Richard Jr: 6 grandchildren - Jason, Katelynn, Matthew, Joseph, William and Ashley. His sisters - Mary and Joanne and brothers - Joseph, Robert, Mary, Joanne, Michael and Patrick.



Richard is buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks, Hollywood Hills. A private memorial will take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store