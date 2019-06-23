|
Richard J. Deniken, III
Southampton - On June 21, 2019, age 32 of Southampton, NJ. Beloved son of Richard J. Deniken, Jr. (Ibis) and the late Linda M. Deniken (nee Alai). Dear brother of Joanne Hamilton (Ronald McCullough, Jr.) and Abigail Kladivko (Nicholas). Dear uncle of Emma McCullough. Loving grandson of Frances Alai.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewings on Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Wednesday morning from 10:00am to 11:15am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 12:00 noon at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019