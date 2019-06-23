Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church
402 North Kings Hwy.
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Deniken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Deniken Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. Deniken Iii Obituary
Richard J. Deniken, III

Southampton - On June 21, 2019, age 32 of Southampton, NJ. Beloved son of Richard J. Deniken, Jr. (Ibis) and the late Linda M. Deniken (nee Alai). Dear brother of Joanne Hamilton (Ronald McCullough, Jr.) and Abigail Kladivko (Nicholas). Dear uncle of Emma McCullough. Loving grandson of Frances Alai.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewings on Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Wednesday morning from 10:00am to 11:15am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 12:00 noon at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now