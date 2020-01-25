Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Richard J. "Rick" DeVincentis

Richard J. "Rick" DeVincentis Obituary
Richard J. "Rick" DeVincentis

Age 61, on Jan. 22, 2020, of Cherry Hill.

Beloved husband of Janet J. (nee Amme). Cherished brother of Daniel A., Jr. (Mae), Joanne Heim, late Robert D., late Mary Jane (Nicholas) Cecatiello; also survived by his loving nieces and great nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic's Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Sannutti Funeral Home
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
