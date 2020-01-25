|
Richard J. "Rick" DeVincentis
Age 61, on Jan. 22, 2020, of Cherry Hill.
Beloved husband of Janet J. (nee Amme). Cherished brother of Daniel A., Jr. (Mae), Joanne Heim, late Robert D., late Mary Jane (Nicholas) Cecatiello; also survived by his loving nieces and great nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic's Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Sannutti Funeral Home
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020