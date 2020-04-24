|
|
Richard "Dick" J. Edgar
Sicklerville, age 83 - After a courageous battle with cancer, Gloucester Township resident Dick Edgar peacefully passed away at his home on April 19, 2020.
Born August 17, 1936 in Staten Island, N.Y. to parents Mark K. Edgar Jr. and Ruth Lee Anderson Edgar, both predeceased.
Richard was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean conflict and obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Richard retired from the Budd Company, Philadelphia, Pa in 1995 with thirty-one years of service. During his employment he was a tool and die welder, a maintenance construction welder, and a millwright. During his employment he became very active with the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union Local 813. Holding various elected positions, such as Shop Steward, Executive Board Member, and the Chairman of the Bargaining and Grievance Committee. Richard thoroughly enjoyed arbitrating and negotiating with the union on behalf of his fellow employees. His natural talent for understanding and empathizing with both parties led to the resolution of many stale-mate contracts and strike resolutions. Richard was also very politically active throughout his life. He served twelve years as a special assistant to Congressman James J. Florio. It was during this time that he was elected as a delegate to the 1984 Democrat Presidential Convention in San Francisco. During his life he was active as a volunteer, employee, or was elected to various organizations in the region. He was a Board Member of the Greater Camden Development Corporation, Member of the Camden County Democratic Committee, Chairman of the Gloucester Township Rent Stabilization Board, mediator with the Camden County Superior Court, an Arbitrator with the National Better Business Bureau, Commissioner of the Gloucester Township Municipal Utilities Authority, Commissioner of Gloucester Township Human Relations Commission, Member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, and the American Legion. Richard dedicated his life to serving his community as best as he could. His commendation letters, certificates of appreciation, and awards are too numerous to list. His most recent employment was with the New Jersey State Senate as a Sergeant of Arms, a position he held until the age of 81. He was a frequent traveler, having visited over 50 countries. Richard will be sadly missed by his family, his close friends in Thailand, and many others he has touched throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife Marie Bernadette Edgar (Sandberg) (estranged), four sons, Richard "Rick" J. Weidow (Springfield, PA), Richard "Jay" Edgar (Cream Ridge, NJ), Mark B. Edgar (Palmerton, PA) and Robin D. Edgar (Erial, NJ), as well as nine grandchildren.
No services will be held. Arrangements by the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon.
A "Celebration of Richard's Life" memorial will be held for friends and family at a future date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020