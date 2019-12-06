|
Richard James Fone, III
Woodbury - Richard James Fone, III, age 49, died on November 26, 2019 at his home in Woodbury. Beloved son of Richard J Jr. and Karen E Fone. Dear brother of Thomas J and Jennifer M Fone. Uncle of Samantha, Ricky, Ember and baby Aaron. Grandson of the late Richard & Edna Fone and also the late Richard & Elizabeth Wilson.He was formerly of Magnolia and he attended the Cerebal Palsy School of Pennsauken until the age of 21. Richard loved life and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies Fan.
Friends may greet the family after 10am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in St Luke's Catholic Church, 56 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral mass will be at 11am. Those desiring me make a contribution to the Cerebral Palsy School, 610 Hollydell Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019