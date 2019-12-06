Services
Budd Funeral Home
522 Salem Ave
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 845-1310
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Luke's Catholic Church
56 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St Luke's Catholic Church
56 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ
Richard James Fone Iii

Richard James Fone Iii Obituary
Richard James Fone, III

Woodbury - Richard James Fone, III, age 49, died on November 26, 2019 at his home in Woodbury. Beloved son of Richard J Jr. and Karen E Fone. Dear brother of Thomas J and Jennifer M Fone. Uncle of Samantha, Ricky, Ember and baby Aaron. Grandson of the late Richard & Edna Fone and also the late Richard & Elizabeth Wilson.He was formerly of Magnolia and he attended the Cerebal Palsy School of Pennsauken until the age of 21. Richard loved life and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies Fan.

Friends may greet the family after 10am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in St Luke's Catholic Church, 56 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral mass will be at 11am. Those desiring me make a contribution to the Cerebral Palsy School, 610 Hollydell Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
