|
|
Richard John Terzian
Mount Laurel - Richard John Terzian of Maple Shade passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was 87 years old. Born in Camden, John retired as a printing press operator. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. John was an active member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Philadelphia, and the Mt. Laurel Chapter of AARP.
Beloved husband of the late Yolanda Terzian (nee Pollanti), son of the late Richard and Elizabeth Terzian, brother of the late Elizabeth Guptill, he is survived by his devoted sister Mary Fronk and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and visitation with his family on Thursday, November 14th, 3-5 pm, and Friday, November 15th, 10-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME,38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa.19012. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019