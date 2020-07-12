Richard John Thomas



Oak Valley - Richard John Thomas " Ricky" "Rick Bomb" age 63 of Oak Valley NJ passed peacefully on July 10th 2020.



Ricky is survived by his loving parents William & Dorothy Thomas, 9 Brother's & Sister's Billy, Kathy, Carrie, Dottie, Joey, Patrick, Patricia, Jeff & Jennifer. Ricky was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews especially Mason and Jameson who he spent his days fishing for catfish at Parkview lake. Ricky enjoyed sitting by the fire at night listening to music, during the day sitting outback enjoying life and calling his mother every morning. Ricky had a love for Montana where he spent a lot of time over the years, Ricky enjoyed his time when he could go up the Poconos Mountains. Ricky is predeceased by his late son's Jason and Patrick, RJ and Jennifer. Ricky will be dearly missed by all and especially for his funny sense of humour and love of life, he could walk into any room and light it up with laughter. Ricky will be remembered as the one person who would stop what he was doing to help anyone out. Ricky is survived by his children RJ & Jennifer .



Services will be private at the family's request.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store