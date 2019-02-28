|
|
Richard L. Buscemi
Atco - Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, of Atco, NJ, formerly of Wesley Chapel, FL, age 83 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Loveland). Devoted father of Richard Buscemi, Jr. and his wife Christine, Terry Shannon and her husband Bob Jones, and Robert Shannon and his wife Ellen. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Richard was raised in Atco, NJ, where he and his brother enjoyed racing cars at Atco Speedway. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and then became Director of Security for First Peoples Bank of Westmont where he met the love of his life, Dorothy. Dorothy and Richard moved to Hawaii where they both retired from First Hawaiian Bank. Richard had a passion for cars that lasted a lifetime. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday morning from 8:30am to 10am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ where a Funeral Service will be held at 10am. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. If desired the family requests memorial donations to either the , or to Samaritan Hospice, www.samaritannj.org. To express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019