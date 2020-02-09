|
Richard M. Angelino, Sr.
Sicklerville - age 74 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Nancy (nee DiCiocco) for 55 years. Devoted father of Luke Angelino and Anna Maria Angelino-Sullins (Jeff). Dear uncle of special nephew Anthony Angelino, Jr. and special niece Joanne. Also survived by many wonderful friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rich was a humble man and always put other's needs before his own. He was able to find a solution to any problem or break down, many times just by utilizing his three favorite things; his hammer, Duct Tape and WD40, to get the job done. Rich was also a car enthusiast and loved boating. He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies games. Among his many vacations, he loved his family trips to Disney World the best and when enjoying a beer with anyone his favorite saying was "just one more".
Prior to retirement, Rich was employed with the Courier Post Newspaper for 25 years. He was a third degree Knight of Columbus with the Immaculate Conception Council and a fourth degree Knight of Columbus with the Bishop Eustace Council. Rich was also a member of the Mulberry Station Monday Night Football Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6-8 PM and Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9-10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, Church of St. Cecilia, 4824 Camden Ave in Pennsauken. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020