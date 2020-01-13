|
Richard M. Lucas
Southampton NJ - LUCAS, Richard M., on January 12, 2020, of Southampton NJ, formerly of Marlton NJ. Age 83. Beloved husband of 62 years to Patricia A. Lucas (nee Toussaint). Loving father of Patricia Perno, Thomas Lucas and Debbie Schmid and her husband, Nick. Dearly loved grandfather of Dena, Frank and Bob Perno, Tommy and the late Joey Lucas and Travis and Gabby Schmid and dear great grandfather of Anthony, Vinny and Alivia. Richard was one of 15 children; lovingly survived by his siblings; Bob Lucas, Barbara Farace (David), Janet Curran, Woody Lucas and Kay Dever.
Mr. Lucas was raised in the Fairview section of Camden. He enjoyed playing softball, watching his children play sports and spent many years umpiring baseball games. He was a devoted husband, a proud father and loving grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed family time especially at the holidays.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday from 8:30-10:30am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11am Friday at St. Joan of Arc Church, Marlton.
If desired, donations may be in Richard's memory to
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020