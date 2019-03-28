|
Richard Max Dombrosky
Las Vegas, NV - Richard Max Dombrosky, 89 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on March 22, 2019 in Las Vegas.
Richard was born in Bicknell, Indiana to Adam and Mildred Dombrosky on December 13, 1929.
Richard attended Bicknell High School followed by trade school in Chicago before enlisting in the United States Army. He served as a microwave radio repairman in Germany attaining the rank of Sergeant before being discharged in 1952.
Richard married Barbara Hawkins on April 18, 1954 prior to moving to Chicago and Terra Haute, Indiana. In 1959 they settled in Marlton, NJ.
Richard worked for RCA Service Company as an Electrical Engineer for 40 years, traveling extensively before retiring to Las Vegas in 1988.
While in Marlton he served his community in many ways: as a member of the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority, Chairman of the Evesham Township Planning Board, as a member of the Marlton Recreation Council and the Lions Club.
Richard was an Amateur Radio Operator, an Instrument rated pilot, a member of the International Comanche Society, served in the Civil Air Patrol and was inducted into the Quiet Birdmen.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Mildred, and a sister, Mabel (Jack).
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara, five sons, Mark, Craig (Fran), Scott (Kathy), Keith, and Todd, four grandchildren, Scott Jr. (Angelica), Jason (Caitlin), Eric (Kristina), and Amanda, a great Grandson, Noah, his brother, David (Patricia), and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service is being planned for family members at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Richard's name to the American Legion or a Veterans .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019