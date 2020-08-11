1/
Richard P. Langford
Richard P. Langford

Haddon Heights, NJ - On Aug. 10, 2020; Age 80; Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Edwards); Devoted father of Ethan (Carolyn) of Ft. Myers, FL and Josh (Lu) of Cranford, NJ; Loving grandfather of Kaya, Jet, Mason and Zöe and brother of Lynne Higgins.

Richard was a devoted teacher for over 33 years, teaching Social Studies &Geography at the Barrington and Brigantine school districts. He was a member of the "Merry Muckers" Katrina Relief Group and an avid golfer. Richard's passion was Dairy Queen. He took great pleasure in visiting different Dairy Queens and ranking them.

The family plans to have a memorial service for Richard at a later date. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to either The American Battlefield Trust, 1156 15th St. N.W., Suite 900, Washington,

DC 20005 or The First Presbyterian Church of Haddon Heights, 28 Seventh Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Please check the Kain-Murphy website for updated information regarding the memorial service (www.kainmurphy.com).

Arr. by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ 856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
