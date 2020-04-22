|
Richard P. Michielli, Sr.
Magnolia - Richard P. Michielli, Sr., age 89 of Magnolia, NJ passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Richard was the beloved husband to the late Santina "Sue" (nee Serafini) for over 63 years. Richard was the proud father of Susan Michielli, Vita "Dee" (Robert) Binder), Cynthia Michielli (Michael Sigmund), Maria Pitosoia, Carmella "Camie" (Steven) Bradley and Richard (Gidget) Michielli, Jr., along with 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Rich served on the Magnolia Borough Council multiple terms from 1976 to 2015. He served as the Democratic President of Council for over 20 years. In 2018, The Richard Michielli Park was dedicated to him for his years of service that he gave to this "One Square Mile of Friendliness.
Outside of Magnolia, Rich served on the Camden County Open Space Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee, represented the town on the CC Municipal Joint Insurance Fund, the J.I.F. Safety Committee, and was an original member of the Camden County Health Insurance Fund.
A private viewing will be held for immediate family members and a memorial service for extended family and friends will be announced at a future date.
For additional information and condolences, please visit www.thefuneralmanor.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020