|
|
Richard P. Perry, Sr.
Amherst, NH - On April 19, 2019, age 87. Survived by wife, Connie (nee Hancock); children Richard, Michael, Timmy (Kathy), Patti, and Susan (Larry) Weng; grandchildren Nicole (Andrew Yang), Chelsea, Zachary, and Benjamin; and great-granddaughter Emma. Dick grew up in Haddon Heights, NJ, attending and playing football for Haddon Heights High School. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University, where he also played football, and a Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked for several years at RCA (later GE) in Moorestown, NJ, and then at Mitre Corporation in Bedford, Massachusetts. He was a pioneer and inventor of the modern signal processing used in Aegis and other multi-function phased array radars. He originated critical areas of signal theory and real-time processing techniques for radar. He coached Youth Sports and loved the outdoors, often taking his children camping and canoeing while they were growing up. He was an avid hiker and also loved cycling. He was never far from his beloved Leonbergers.
A Memorial Mass Service will be held this Friday, April 26th, at 10:00 AM, at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 43 West Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ. Mass is open to both friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Leonberger Rescue Pals (www.lrpals.org).
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019