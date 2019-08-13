Services
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
(856)-939-1616
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Richard P. Stasiewicz Obituary
Richard P. Stasiewicz

Cherry Hill -

On August 11, 2019, of Cherry Hill. Age 89.

Beloved husband of the late Helen Stasiewicz (nee Mathews). Loving father of Richard D. Stasiewicz and the recently deceased Carol A. Chambers. Proud grandfather of Kelly (Fred) Heismeyer and great grandfather of Fred Heismeyer. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stasiewicz was a General Manager for Avnet of Cherry Hill for over 20 years. Richard was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening and long walks with his dog Rootbeer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration, Thursday 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service will follow 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment at St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Richard's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 13, 2019
