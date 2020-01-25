Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of St. Andrews the Apostle
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Andrews the Apostle
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
Richard Perice Obituary
Richard Perice

Dunedin, Fl - Richard Perice , of Dunedin, Fl (formerly of Voorhees, NJ) died January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Maribel (nee Garcia). Devoted brother of Salvatore (Eileen) Perice. Loving son of the late Salvatore and Helen (nee Botti) Perice. He is also survived by many loving brother and sister -in-laws, nephews and niece. Richard had a very close relationship with his father- in- law Jose Garcia who died on the same day.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 AM - 11 AM at The Church of St. Andrews the Apostle, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.

Give.moffitt.org

