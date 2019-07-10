Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Agnes RC Church
Coles Road and Little Gloucester Road, Peters Ln
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Agnes RC Church
Coles Road and Little Gloucester Road, Peters Ln
Blackwood, NJ
Blackwood - Richard Peter Leonard, PI "Rick", age 57 of Blackwood, NJ, formerly of Audubon, NJ died on Monday 7/8/2019. He was born in Philadelphia on April 9, 1962 son of Dorothy (Hearn) Sorrentino. He was the beloved husband of Teresa (Curcio) Leonard for 33 years.

Rick was born and raised in South Philadelphia and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. He was a 1980 graduate of St. John Neumann High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1980-1984 followed by reserves. Rick was trained and employed by various private investigative companies, before becoming the owner/operator in 1997, of his own Private Investigative Service, "Innovative Investigations Inc." He was a trailblazer for future private investigative companies through his innovative techniques and subsequent legal outcomes. Outside of work, he was a simple man, who loved family, friends and life. He enjoyed living in Audubon, NJ where he raised his son and was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights for 25 years. He enjoyed sports, especially Notre Dame football and going to games with his son, Eric; and spending time with Teresa especially at their vacation home in Wildwood, NJ.

Beside his wife, Teresa, he is survived by: a son, Eric C. of Blackwood; 4 brothers, John (Keong) of Idaho, Michael Leonard (Terry) of S. Philadelphia, Ron Leonard (Lisa) of E. Norriton, Pat Sorrentino (Monica) of W. Norriton; 2 sisters, Dorothy Beren of Glassboro, and Mary Coulter (Joe) of Philadelphia; 2 sister-in-laws, Paulette and Elaine Curcio; all the Knowlton cousins and Jerryann Maffeo, who were like siblings to him; 2 very special aunts, Rosemarie Knowlton and Marie McLaughlin; 3 Godchildren, Jaquiline ONeill- Doody, Joe Leonard and Brianna Sorrentino; Leonard step siblings and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was predeceased by: his brother, Baby Joe Sorrentino; his father-in-law, Deacon Lou Curcio; and 2 uncles, Arthur Knowlton and Dan McLaughlin.

Relatives and friends may pay respects on Thursday morning, July 11th from 9:30 to 11:45am at St. Agnes RC Church, Coles Road and Little Gloucester Road, Peters Ln, Blackwood, NJ 08012. A funeral mass will commence in the church at 12noon. Internment, St. Joseph Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Professional arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to: Villa Maria by the Sea,11101 1st Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247.
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019
